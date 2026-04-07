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Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Angelica Daujotas

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on April 8 for the Champions League, with two of Spanish football’s most iconic rivals going head-to-head for a place in the next round.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

Travelling or stuck with geo-restrictions? A VPN can unlock your usual streaming services in seconds. Proton VPN lets you securely switch your virtual location, so you can tune in from anywhere and watch the game live without blackout blocks.

Right now, you can get Proton VPN Plus for just $1 / €1 / £1 for your first month - a simple, low-cost way to stream on the go. Find out more and sign up here:

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 8 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
13
J. Garcia
5
P. Cubarsi
23
J. Kounde
2
J. Cancelo
18
G. Martin
20
D. Olmo
8
C
Pedri
10
L. Yamal
24
E. Garcia
14
M. Rashford
9
R. Lewandowski
1
J. Musso
24
R. Le Normand
16
N. Molina
17
D. Hancko
3
M. Ruggeri
6
C
Koke
20
G. Simeone
22
A. Lookman
14
M. Llorente
7
A. Griezmann
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

ATM

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid today

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to Proton VPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

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