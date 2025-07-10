Lionesses star Beth Mead reveals what she told partner Vivianne Miedema after England thrashed Netherlands at Euro 2025

Beth Mead has revealed what she said to partner Vivianne Miedema after helping England to a crushing 4-0 victory over the Netherlands.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Lionesses found their bite at the second time of asking at Euro 2025. Having suffered defeat to France in their opening match, Sarina Wiegman saw her side bounce back in style against fellow compatriots.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

England scored two goals either side of half-time against Dutch opposition, with Lauren James bagging a brace while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also got on the scoresheet. Mead was introduced off the bench with 15 minutes remaining.

DID YOU KNOW?

Said cameo appearance did not allow the Arsenal forward to grace the pitch at the same time as partner Miedema, as she was replaced by the Netherlands shortly after the hour mark. They did, however, share an embrace at the full-time whistle.

WHAT MEAD SAID

Mead told BBC Sport when asked if she had spoken to Miedema about events on the field: “I haven’t properly yet. I gave her a cuddle and we said we’d speak in a bit. So I’ll let her have a little time to cool off.”

Mead added on lining up against a loved one: “Yeah, I mean, it’s hard. You obviously want your partner to do well, but not when you’re playing each other. I think obviously it’s a tough day at the office for her and she was there for me at the start of the week when it was a tough day for us, so I’ll do the same back.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?

England are looking to defend their continental title on Swiss soil this summer, with Mead having formed part of their triumphant squad back in 2022. The Lionesses will be back in action on Sunday when facing Wales in their final Group D fixture.