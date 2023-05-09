Lionel Messi record-breaking Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal' with PSG superstar expected to complete stunning Al-Hilal transfer

Chris Burton
Lionel Messi Argentina Croatia 2022 World CupGetty
L. MessiPSGBarcelonaTransfersCristiano RonaldoAl HilalLigue 1Pro LeaguePrimera División

Lionel Messi’s record move to Al-Hilal is reportedly a “done deal”, with the Argentine set to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

  • Argentine running down contract at PSG
  • Has been linked with a return to Barcelona
  • Set to join Ronaldo in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has generated intense speculation regarding his future intentions after opting against a new deal deal at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. With those terms running down, Messi is set to hit free agency this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with a retracing of steps to Barcelona, but financial struggles at Camp Nou have made an emotional return to a spiritual home impossible. A move to MLS has also been mooted for the all-time great, with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami said to be keen, but a switch to America also appears to have been ruled out.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is because AFP reports that Messi has agreed a switch to the Middle East. There has been talk of a £400 million ($505m) deal being readied for him by Al-Hilal – with that contract set to see him edge back ahead of eternal rival Ronaldo as the highest-paid player on the planet.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi PSG 2022-23GettyLionel Messi World Cup trophy Argentina 2022GettyLionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi All Stars 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There had been conflicting reports regarding Messi’s interest in moving to the Middle East – with a recent trip to Saudi Arabia landing him a ban at PSG – but the 35-year-old has seemingly decided that lining up against Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo is the right career call for him.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

599795 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
599795 Votes

Editors' Picks