David Trezeguet has criticised his country's inability to appreciate what's in front of them after Lionel Messi's time in the capital ended.

Messi's spell in PSG underwhelmed fans

Was unable to bring Champions League glory

Former striker Trezeguet springs to his defence

WHAT HAPPENED? The acquisition of one of the greatest players to ever play the game was meant to be the final piece of the PSG jigsaw. Messi was meant to be the one that finally delivered that elusive Champions League but it wasn't to be. Even the mercurial World Cup winner wasn't able to haul a team of individuals over the line on the continent, leading many fans to criticise his time in Paris. However, Trezeguet has been outspoken in his defence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Trezeguet said: "France never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country never understood Messi. His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga. However, France has never appreciated Messi’s talent. A player who changes hierarchies at all levels in football, guaranteeing you a comeback in terms of image and prestige as few others can.

"Ligue 1 rarely had the chance to host a player of this stature. Myself, Henry, Dugarry and Lizarazu, who have a history, have been severely criticized for defending Messi.Our fault? Siding with talent and the magic of football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Individually, Messi still had a good time at PSG. Granted, he fell short in his first season, netting just six goals but providing 14 assists in Ligue 1. However, last season he grabbed 16 goals for himself while contributing the same number of assists. He was also quite prolific on the European stage, scoring five and then four goals in the two campaigns in which he took part in.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With his time in Paris now at an end, the majestic winger will see out his playing days in America with Inter Miami.