Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG? Argentine unlikely to feature again for French giants despite only being suspended for two weeks

Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain and may even have played his last game for the French club already.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG will be without Messi for their next two games against Troyes and Ajaccio after suspending the Argentine for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. Yet there's no guarantee that Messi will actually play for the Ligue 1 club again, according to Le Parisien. PSG hope to have Messi back for their last three games of the season against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont but are unsure if he will feature after being sanctioned.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, as the French champions have already decided not to renew his contract which is set to expire. The 35-year-old decided a month ago that he did not want to continue at the club, after having concerns about the 'project' at the Parc des Princes. The Argentina international has since been in talks to move to the Saudi Pro League in a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The forward may face a hostile reception if he does play for PSG again. The club's ultras have expressed their anger towards Messi by protesting outside the club's headquarters. Chants of "son of a b*tch" were directed at the forward in response to his current situation at the club.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will aim to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Lorient last time out when they take on Troyes on Sunday in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's side will of course be without Messi due to his suspension.