'We will not have him at some point' - Lionel Messi's MLS debut for Inter Miami in doubt as Gerardo Martino warns of fatigue

Lionel Messi's potential MLS debut for Inter Miami is in doubt this weekend, with manager Gerardo Martino warning he may be forced to take a break.

WHAT HAPPENED: Following a blistering start to life with the Herons, Messi had been expected to make his league bow for Miami in their road game against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

But after notching up more than 650 minutes since his first game in the Leagues Cup last month, his manager has acknowledged the veteran 36-year-old could need to take a pause.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We will assess further after this evening's training," the Argentine said on Messi during a press conference on Friday. "It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point."

"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, and that is undeniable. But I cannot act based on that, because then I would risk doing things wrong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With ticket prices having soared for matches expected to feature Messi across North America, fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if he does not play this weekend.

But following a hectic start to life in Florida, which saw him guide Miami against the odds to a Leagues Cup triumph, before helping them qualify for the US Open Cup final, the World Cup winner would not be begrudged a rest.

WHAT'S NEXT? If Messi does not make his MLS debut against the Red Bulls this weekend, he will not have to wait long for another chance, with Miami set to host Nashville four days later on August 30.