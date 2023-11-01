Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe... who are you backing to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Messi claimed his eighth Golden Ball after helping steer Argentina to World Cup glory but who will come out on top next year?

It was Lionel Messi's year as he was crowned the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Erling Haaland, with the Inter Miami star having now moved three ahead of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

But with the Argentine admitting himself that winning it again is likely to be a bridge too far, who will take over as the world's best player in 2024? Jude Bellingham, who won the Kopa Trophy this time around, has started the season in incredible form, while Haaland is already the Premier League's top scorer with 11 goals from 10 matches.

Of course, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will also be in the conversation and what of Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah's chances?