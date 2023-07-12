Lionel Messi 'satisfied' with Inter Miami transfer decision as World Cup winner insists he will give his 'maximum to continue at the top level'

Lionel Messi insists he is "satisfied" with his decision to move to Inter Miami and he has promised to keep performing at the highest level.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi had several approaches as he prepared to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with former club Barcelona making a major play to sign him, and a Saudi outfit Al-Hilal also making an eye-watering contract offer. He instead chose to make the move to Inter Miami, where he will link up with ex-Argentina and Barcelona boss Gerardo Martino, and he insists he will give everything to keep performing at a high level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi said in an interview with TV Publica: "My mentality and my head will not change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for me and for the club, in order to continue to perform at the highest level.

'We are satisfied with the decision we have made. Prepared and impatient to face this new challenge, this new change."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has touched down in the United States as he prepares to be unveiled as a new Inter Miami signing, and he has also hinted at his impending Argentina retirement after helping his country win their third World Cup, with the 36-year-old's career now winding down.

WHAT NEXT? Preparations for Messi's unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium are well underway and he could make his debut for his new club later this month.