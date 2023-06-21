Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami team-mate Nick Marsman hospitalised after poisonous spider bite at Florida zoo

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Nick Marsman had to be hospitalised after he was bitten by a poisonous spider in a Florida zoo.

This bit of news might shock Messi, who is set to team up with Marsman soon after agreeing a deal with the MLS outfit following his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeper recently spent time in a Florida zoo with his family, and had to spend three days in hospital after falling victim to a bite from a tropical spider.

Marsman's wife Nathalie Den Dekker, who is a lawyer and former Miss Netherlands, wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the Dutch keeper on the hospital bed: "The downside of living in a tropical climate… is when you go to the zoo and get bitten by a poisonous spider. End up being hospitalised for three days."

However, she also shared a final update revealing that the keeper has been discharged from hospital and is now out of danger, saying: "Happy to have you back home, now get well soon."

Marsman might not be worried about spiders in the Inter Miami facility, but he expressed his fear that the current security setup at the club might prove inadequate to deal with the media circus that will follow Messi to the U.S.

"It would be fun [if Messi joined]. I personally think that our club is not yet ready when he comes," he told ESPN earlier this year. "People can walk onto the field, there are no fences or anything. We walk from the training centre to the stadium for the match without security. So I guess they're not ready yet. But I hope he comes."

Messi is set to make his highly-anticipated American debut on July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.