Inter Miami fall short without Lionel Messi! Houston Dynamo take down Herons to lift U.S. Open Cup

Without Lionel Messi in the squad, Inter Miami were beaten by the Houston Dynamo in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final.

Miami fall short without Messi

Dynamo lift U.S. Open Cup

Goals from Dorsey and Bassi make difference

TELL ME MORE: Messi was left out of the squad as he continues to deal with an injury, and Jordi Alba's absence made things worse for a MIami team that limped into Wednesday's cup final shorthanded.

It looked like that throughout, as the Dynamo were in total control of the game, starting with Griffin Dorsey's 24th minute opener. It was a rocket of a finish from the Dynamo fullback, who left goalkeeper Drake Callender with no chance.

Just minutes later, it was 2-0, as DeAndre Yedlin conceded a penalty that was fired home by Amine Bassi. The Dynamo seemed to ice it late on a goal from Nelson Quinones, but it was called back for offsides.

That nearly mattered big time as Miami were able to pull one back in stoppage time through Josef Martinez, but the Herons couldn't find their second goal as they fell short in a 2-1 defeat in South Florida.

THE MVP: Not only did he get the goal from the penalty spot, but Bassi was a menace throughout the Dynamo's near-perfect final performance. The Moroccan international created several chances, helping lead his side to a long-awaited trophy.

THE BIG LOSER: It was a tough day for Yedlin, who conceded the penalty that dug Miami's hole just a bit too deep. It was a clear call and a bad foul that, at least partly, doomed Miami to defeat.

WHAT NEXT INTER MIAMI? The club won't have long to think about the loss as they face a must-win MLS match against NYCFC this weekend.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐

