The Argentine added another memorable goal to his growing MLS highlight reel, scoring an extraordinary solo effort to put his side 4-1 up

WHAT HAPPENED

Lionel Messi produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 61st minute of Inter Miami's clash with CF Montreal. Receiving the ball just after the halfway line, Messi embarked on a weaving run that saw him evade four Montreal defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper into the net. The goal, which put Miami up 4-1, showcased Messi's trademark close control, acceleration, and clinical finishing.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi has now scored 12 goals and seven assists in fourteen MLS appearances this season, leading Miami's attack while forming a devastating partnership with Luis Suárez (five goals and eight assists). His consistent brilliance has made the Herons into legitimate MLS Cup favorites.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 4-1 victory over CF Montreal, Inter Miami will go on the road once again to face the New England Revolution on July 9. They’ll then return to Chase Stadium to host Nashville SC on July 12, which they’ll follow up with a road trip to face FC Cincinnati on July 16.