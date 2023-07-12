'Mentality, fight, sacrifice' - Lionel Messi explains how he has been able to operate at a ridiculously high level for so many years

Lionel Messi believes that 'mentality, fight, sacrifice' and 'always wanting more' are the keys to staying at the top for nearly two decades.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a wide-ranging interview with Argentina's Television Publica, the World Cup-winner spoke about various topics from retirement to his new life in Miami, and also reflected back on a career that has stood out for its durability as well as its astonishingly high level.

WHAT THEY SAID: In answer to a question posed by team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico about the formula to his incredible longevity, Messi replied: "I believe it's the same thing that helped me reach a level both as a collective and as an individual. I think it's the mentality, the perseverance, the effort, the sacrifice. The always wanting more. I think since I was very young I was like that. I was very responsible and very sure in what I wanted and I always gave the maximum to achieve it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi added that his impressive fitness record has also helped him: "I focus at the start of every season with the same mentality and the same desire to better myself. Also, I have had very good luck with injuries."

WHAT NEXT FOR LEO MESSI? Excitement is building in Miami ahead of the start of a new chapter for the great man with an Inter Miami debut expected against Cruz Azul on July 21.