Lionel Messi enters the eSports world! Inter Miami superstar joins KRU as co-owner alongside Sergio Aguero - which prompts Cristiano Ronaldo invite to Rebels Gaming from David de Gea

Lionel Messi has joined Sergio Aguero's KRU Esports as a co-owner - prompting David de Gea to invite Cristiano Ronaldo to his Rebels Gaming team.

Messi becomes co-owner of KRU Esports

Links up with ex-Argentina team-mate Aguero

David de Gea invites Ronaldo to Rebels Gaming

WHAT HAPPENED? Founded by Aguero in 2020, KRU already competes in various popular eSports titles, such as Rocket League, FIFA, League of Legends, and Valorant, establishing itself as a top-tier competitor in the field. The former Argentina striker confirmed Messi as KRU's new co-owner on Tuesday in a short video, which ends with the Inter Miami superstar saying: "Okay, let's play."

Aguero said of Messi's arrival in the eSports world: “I am happy to share a club with Leo, of course now in a new stage and with other challenges. It is an honour that he is part of KRU. He is the best footballer in history, and also a great friend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shortly after Messi's link-up with KRU was confirmed, De Gea invited Ronaldo to invest in Rebels Gaming, which is owned by the former Manchester United keeper.

“I'm calling @Cristiano @RebelsGaming" he wrote below KRU's original tweet.

WHAT NEXT? Fans will now eagerly await Ronaldo's potential response to De Gea's invitation, which could further shape the connection between football and eSports in the future. The Al-Nassr superstar enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Messi during the peak years of their respective careers at Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the duo also shared multiple Ballon d'Or awards between them.