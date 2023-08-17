Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne revealed as UEFA Men's Player of the Year award nominees

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, now of Inter Miami, have been voted as the top three nominees for the 2022-23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. The shortlist was selected by the UEFA technical study group based on their performance during last season at both club and international level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The top three nominees were then voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League, the Europa League, and the Europa Conference League, along with men's national team coaches and a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media. Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister and Jesus Navas made the top 11. Karim Benzema is the current award holder and Cristiano Ronaldo has won this accolade more than anyone else by triumphing on three occasions.

WHAT NEXT? The winner will be announced on August 31 during the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony.