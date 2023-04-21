‘Lionel Messi won’t bounce around different leagues’ – Argentine urged to emulate David Beckham with MLS move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been advised to “bring his family to Miami”, with Carlos Ruiz looking for the Argentine to emulate David Beckham’s impact in MLS.

Contract running down at PSG

Linked with return to Barcelona

Interest also shown from America

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing questions asked of his immediate future as he continues to run down his contract at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Free agency beckons for the mercurial 35-year-old in 2023, with Messi being linked with clubs in America and the Middle East as an emotional return to Barcelona is also speculated on. Former MLS Cup winner Ruiz believes the 2022 World Cup winner should make the United States his next port of call.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former LA Galaxy star, who once played alongside ex-England captain Beckham in California, has told EFE: “I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow. Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham has returned to American soccer as a co-owner of expansion franchise Inter Miami, with the Florida-based outfit having been heavily linked with Messi for some time.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi is yet to make any public statement on his future intentions, with an extension offer still on the table at PSG, and his silence is helping to keep the likes of Barcelona and Inter Miami interested as the all-time great mulls over his options.