Just like his dad! Lionel Messi's eldest son Thiago dons Inter Miami kit as mother Antonela Roccuzzo wishes him happy birthday

WHAT HAPPENED? Anontela wished their eldest child, Thiago, a Happy Birthday on Instagram, as the now 11-year-old starts to resemble his father more and more! He's pictured wearing his Inter Miami kit, as he joined the Heron's system in late August and has since played in multiple matches for their youth academy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster is starting to resemble his father, on and off the pitch! He's begun his journey as a footballer, and hid dad even came out to watch him in action for the Herons academy team in September.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine is set to return to the pitch on November 10 as Inter Miami hosts a celebratory friendly against MLS side New York City FC to commemorate the legendary Argentine's eighth Ballon d'Or trophy.