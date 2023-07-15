Lionel Messi narrowly escapes serious crash after car jumps red light in Miami

Lionel Messi escaped a crash in Miami after his car jumped a red light and ran into moving traffic.

Messi avoided a car crash

Jumped red light and headed towards moving traffic

Was being escorted by a Police car

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi could have experienced a serious car accident in Miami after his car jumped red light and headed straight into moving traffic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's vehicle was being escorted by a Fort Lauderdale police car yet it went into an intersection. Thankfully the other cars were alert and slowed down in time to avoid a horror accident. It is not known whether the Argentina captain was driving the car himself.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi is likely to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the inaugural Leagues Cup.