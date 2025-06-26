Lionel Messi’s bodyguard sends emotional ‘greatest human being’ message to Argentine GOAT as Inter Miami superstar celebrates 38th birthday

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Lassine Cheuko, has sent an emotional birthday message to the “greatest human being I’ve ever met”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Inter Miami superstar Messi has turned 38 while representing the Herons at the FIFA Club World Cup. He has helped them into the last-16 of that competition, with history being made by an MLS team at a global gathering in the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi added another stunning goal to his collection during the group stage of that tournament, as he fired a free-kick against Porto into the top corner, and continues to set the highest of standards for himself and those around him.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

An opportunity to relax and briefly forget about the stresses of competitive action has been taken in when celebrating another birthday - with Messi able to enjoy that occasion with his wife Antonela and their three sons.

WHAT CHEUKO SAID

Birthday wishes have flooded in from across the world - with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham among those to have recognised the occasion - and Cheuko said when adding one of his own: “Happy birthday to the man who changed my life the greatest human being I’ve ever met. An exceptional man, full of humility, with an incredibly big heart. May God bless you and increase His blessings upon you.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Cheuko began working with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi during the Argentine icon’s time at Paris Saint-Germain. He has been seen chasing down pitch invaders during a spell with Inter Miami, but is currently banned from patrolling the touchline of MLS fixtures. The Herons will be back in Club World Cup action on Sunday when facing Champions League winners PSG in Atlanta.