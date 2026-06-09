Lionel Messi and adidas get nostalgic with El Ultimo Tango World Cup 2026 collection

Four years ago in Qatar, Lionel Messi found the perfect ending. He lifted the World Cup, filled the final empty slot in his trophy cabinet, and seemingly completed football. But the beautiful game always has room for one more chapter.

As the 38-year-old icon prepares to lead Argentina out as defending champions for a record-breaking sixth World Cup, adidas has delivered the ultimate tribute to his international career. Enter the El Último Tango (The Last Dance) collection, a nostalgic masterpiece designed for the G.O.A.T.’s final bow on the world stage.

adidas

Twenty years after the teenage prodigy made his tournament debut, El Último Tango pulls its aesthetic DNA directly from the legendary +F50.6 TUNIT boots Messi wore in 2006. Back then, the TUNIT franchise was revolutionary, modular, futuristic, and famously featuring a lace cover that maximised the striking surface. For 2026, adidas has combined that classic mid-2000s look with the pinnacle of modern footwear engineering.

adidas

El Último Tango reimagines iconic TUNIT silhouette through a modern lens. The iridescent white-and-blue design reflects Argentina’s colours while nodding to the legacy of the F50 era that helped define a generation of football. The brand isn't just dressing Messi for the pitch, though they are also giving fans the chance to wear the legacy. The capsule includes an entire off-pitch apparel and footwear collection.

adidas

The standout lifestyle piece is the Messi AdiStar Control 5 trainers, mirroring the white, sky-blue, and gold palette of the football boots. Accompanied by retro tracksuits, premium tees, and accessories, the capsule is designed to be the defining streetwear look of the tournament for football romantics.

adidas

El Último Tango represents both a celebration of the past and a tribute to one final performance on the world stage, honouring a player whose legacy has transcended generations and redefined greatness in football.

Shop: adidas x Messi El Último Tango collection

The adidas El Último Tango collection is available to shop now online at adidas.



