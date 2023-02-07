The Lion roars again! Ibrahimovic back in full Milan training after nine-month injury layoff

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to full AC Milan training after a lengthy layoff due to an ACL injury.

Ibrahimovic back in training

Omitted from Champions League squad

Could be available for Torino contest on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 41-year-old underwent surgery on his ACL in May 2022, and confirmed shortly after that he planned to return to the pitch, despite his age. It appears that he is close to fulfilling his promise, with the player due to be available for Milan's Serie A contest with Torino this Friday, according to Sky Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic was a steady contributor for the Rossoneri as they won the Scudetto last year, scoring eight times in Serie A. Stefano Pioli's side are currently in 6th, and will benefit from the return of their veteran forward.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ibrahimovic was excluded from AC Milan's Champions League squad ahead of their knockout tie against Tottenham, with Pioli admitting he couldn't confirm a return date for the Swedish international: “He has always been of tangible importance in this team. Unfortunately, Zlatan trained for ten minutes with us yesterday and today he didn’t work with us. Unfortunately for him, the two games against Tottenham take place soon and right now we don’t know when he will be 100%," Pioli said at a press conference.

“I hope with all my heart that he can come back soon. Few people would do what he’s doing to come back from such a difficult and complicated injury. He doesn’t give up. But not having the guarantee, I had no other choices and I communicated it to him a few days ago.”

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? The striker should be worked back into the squad over the coming months as AC Milan look to secure a Champions League spot next year.