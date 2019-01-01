Lingard would 'love' Man Utd to sign Ronaldo

A return to Old Trafford has been mooted for the Portuguese superstar in the past and a current Red Devils forward would gladly welcome him back

Jesse Lingard would “love to sign Cristiano Ronaldo” as piece together their plans for the summer transfer window.

A return to Old Trafford for the Portuguese superstar has been mooted in the past, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still worshipped as a club legend by the Red Devils.

He previously spent six productive years with United between 2003 and 2009, collecting Premier League and crowns and a first Golden Ball along the way.

Ronaldo linked up with after severing ties with the Red Devils and, after nine stunning seasons in , is now on the books at title holders .

He has stated that he will be back for more with the Bianconeri in 2019-20, but exit talk has surfaced once more and Lingard is ready to throw open the doors in Manchester.

“I would love to sign Ronaldo,” the international forward told the Daily Mirror.

“He has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade.

“He has been here before so he would slot right back in.

“Growing up he was just unbelievable to watch in a United shirt, so on a personal note it would be amazing to play with him.”

Ronaldo is now 34 years of age, so the clock is ticking on a potential second spell at Old Trafford.

It seems unlikely that such a move would happen this summer, however, with United’s focus expected to shift elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims to have targets in mind, amid calls for him to be given big money to spend on another squad refresh , with the Red Devils in need of inspiration from somewhere.

They appear destined to miss out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season, but Lingard believes challenges for major honours can be mounted next term.

He added, with United having suffered an untimely dip of late to sit almost 30 points adrift of title-chasing rivals and : “We have to put together a run of games like we did between January to April, I think we were on a par with both of them if not better.

“You've got to start the season fast otherwise you're constantly playing catch up. So yeah, a quick start.”

United still have two games left to take in this season, with a trip to Huddersfield coming up on Sunday before playing host to Cardiff on the final day.