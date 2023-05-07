'I like Barca' - Chelsea flop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops huge transfer hint after miserable season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea flop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have hinted that he would welcome the opportunity to head back to Barcelona this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Arsenal frontman returned to England in the summer of 2022 when moving to Stamford Bridge. A brief stint at Camp Nou was brought to a close there, with Aubameyang having left north London for Catalunya in the previous winter transfer window. The 33-year-old has found the going tough at Chelsea, registering three goals through 21 appearances and being hauled off at half-time during a reunion with Arsenal last time out, and he appears destined to be on the move again at some point in the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aubameyang has been quizzed by DjamLife on who his next club will be, with the experienced striker saying: “No idea. We'll see. I like Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang only took in 24 appearances for the Blaugrana while on their books, but did find the target on 13 occasions and has seen them surge to the top of the Liga table this season – with a domestic crown about to be wrestled back from arch-rivals Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? A season of much change on and off the field at Chelsea has done Aubameyang few favours – with Frank Lampard becoming his third manager of the campaign – but he has struggled to rediscover the spark that saw him net 92 goals for Arsenal in 163 games while also becoming club captain at Emirates Stadium.