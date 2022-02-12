Lewandowski: Mbappe & Haaland won't do better than Messi & Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski does not expect Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to dominate football the way Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars have been at the pinnacle of the game for over a decade, having dominated the Ballon d'Or award since 2008.

Mbappe, 23, and 21-year-old Haaland are regarded as Ronaldo and Messi's successors to become the best players in the world, but Lewandowski does not expect them to replicate their success.

What has been said?

The Bayern Munich hero told France Football: "They have the ability, but who knows if in the next two or three years, other young strikers will not reveal themselves in turn?

"I can't imagine for a moment that they will dominate international soccer as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done for the last 12 years.

"Those two have made so much history by winning all the trophies possible. In the next 10 years, I think there will be several players competing to be the best player in the world."

How have Haaland and Mbappe performed this season?

PSG attacker Mbappe has been in fine form for the French giants this season.

He has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this term to help fire them to a 16-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

The France international's contract at PSG will expire at the end of the season and he is being linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Haaland, meanwhile, has been unstoppable in Germany. He has found the net 23 times in just 20 matches for the Bundesliga side.

The Norway forward has been a consistent goal scorer since his arrival at Dortmund, having scored 80 times in just 79 matches overall.

He, too, is wanted by several top teams in Europe, with Madrid and Barcelona said to be in the race to buy him in the next transfer window.

