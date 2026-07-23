Robert Lewandowski, now of Chicago Fire, has given his verdict on the 2026 World Cup final, where Spain beat Argentina by a single goal.

Plenty of former footballers hailed the sportsmanship and style of the side that clinched a second star.

Lewandowski was spotted celebrating Ferran Torres's goal during the final alongside Spanish greats like Villa, Casillas, Llorente and Xavi.

The former Barcelona man told "ESPN": "It was not the most exciting final. The pitch was slow, and this was not the best way to play. Spain were superior, and they could have won the match earlier or by a bigger margin of goals".

"They controlled the run of play throughout, and they had constant possession of the ball," he went on. "I was supporting Spain, because I spent years at Barcelona and I have many friends there, so I backed them strongly. As for Argentina, I was only supporting Messi, but he has already won the last World Cup, and for that reason I wished for Spain to win".

He added: "It is a young team, and it can still win another World Cup. I enjoyed the football and Spain's win".

Turning to Lamine Yamal's tournament, he said: "He did not put in his best performance, but it was extremely difficult. He was recovering from an injury that kept him off the pitch for eight weeks, then he could not train much because of the matches that were being played every three days".

He concluded: "The advantage in Spain is the spirit of one team, and they helped Lamine to win, just as he in turn contributed to the team's victory".