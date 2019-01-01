Levante defender Tono arrested for extortion and threats

The defender signed a new deal with the club earlier this week that takes him through the 2022-23 season

Levante defender Antonio García, known as "Tono", has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and threats.

The 29-year-old has been imprisoned without bail along with six other individuals.

Tono was one of seven people arrested for a total of seven crimes, which included extortion and threats.

"Given that judicial proceedings are subject to secrecy, the club, without any prejudice, will show our support to the player and his family," a statement from Levante said.

"We are unaware of the circumstances that led the investigating judge to take such action.

"The player deserves respect in this difficult moment and is presumed innocent until found guilty.

"Until there is any more news or facts about his detention, we will not make any more public statements about this situation."

Tono had only committed his future to the club on Wednesday, signing a contract extension that took him through the 2022-23 season.

The left-back has made 17 La Liga appearances for Levante this season, all of which have been starts.

Tono joined Levante in 2014 following stints with Recreativo, Villarreal B, Castellon and Saguntino .

He's made 102 total appearances for his current club and scored his first top-flight goal in September against Deportivo Alaves.