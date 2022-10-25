RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Having secured qualification for the Round of 16, Real Madrid will look to seal top spot in Group F against RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid, unbeaten in 16 games this season, travel to Red Bull Arena to take on RB Leipzig in yet another top of the table fixture in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

With 10 points in 4 games, Los Blancos have secured their place in the Round of 16. They are most likely going to end up as the group winners, but still need at least a point to end up winners of Group F mathematically.

Leipzig lie in second place in the group with six points, and will need a positive result should Shakhtar Donetsk defeat Celtic in the other Group F fixture. They will take motivation from the fact that Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and Luka Modrić have missed the trip to Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

RB Leipzig XI (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Forsberg; André Silva

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Vázquez, Militão, Rüdiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vini. Jr., Asensio

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men will play back-to-back home games, first against Girona in La Liga on Sunday, 30th October. They will then host Celtic in the final group game of the Champions League.