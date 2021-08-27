Leicester drawn with Napoli in Europa League group stage

Leicester have been drawn in a group with Napoli in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers' side secured their place in the competition by finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, while they also went on to win the FA CUp.

The Foxes have been placed in Group C alongside the Serie A outfit, Russian club Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw..

What are the groups?

West Ham, meanwhile, will take on Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Scottish sides Rangers and Celtic will both compete in the Europa League, too.

Steven Gerrard's team are in Group A with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby, while Celtic will have to face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in Group G.

Elsewhere, French side Monaco will take on PSV, Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz in Group B.

Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp make up Group D, while Lazio have been dealt a difficult pool by being matched with Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille and Galatasaray.

In Group F, Sporting Braga will deal with Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets and Midtjylland.

