Three legends! Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi shares photo alongside Real Madrid icons David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane in the wake of US Open Cup final defeat to Houston Dynamo

Lionel Messi has shared a photo with fellow football legends David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane as his time in Inter Miami continues.

Messi misses Inter Miami final

Shares picture with Zidane and Beckham

Messi returns to training after injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona man took to his personal Instagram account to share the snap of himself in the Inter Miami changing rooms with Zidane and Beckham, who were both at Real Madrid together from 2003 to 2006.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is currently enjoying a successful time in Miami since leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer over the summer. The Argentine legend has tallied eleven goals and added a further five assists, as he continues to set the footballing world alight at the age of 36.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi has missed the last two Inter Miami fixtures, including the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo which ended in a 2-1 loss, due to injury. However, has made a return to training ahead of their upcoming clash against New York City on Sunday.