Leeds youngster Clarke taken to hospital after falling ill

The Championship side confirmed the 18-year-old will be assessed in hospital after falling ill during the second half of the game

Leeds winger Jack Clarke has been taken to hospital after falling ill during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old winger started for Marcelo Bielsa's side but was substituted at half-time. Play was then halted towards the end of the game as paramedics responded to a situation on the Leeds bench and Clarke was then taken down the tunnel on a stretcher.

The Championship game was stopped for seven minutes due to the incident and it has been confirmed that Clarke was taken to hospital for further assessment.

A statement from Leeds clarified that the player "began to feel unwell during the second half", adding that he "is responsive and attending hospital with the club’s head of medicine and performance".

Leeds boss Bielsa told reporters that Clarke seemed to be in better condition before leaving the Riverside Stadium but does not know why he fell ill.

"What we know is that he didn't feel well," he said. "We don't know the reasons yet, but when he was taken to the dressing room he was feeling better. He has been taken to hospital to see if he’s alright."

82’ Play is halted with an incident on the #LUFC bench. Paramedics are currently dealing with the situation pic.twitter.com/sosGn5ZSz1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis passed on his best wishes to Clarke when he addressed the media.

"The important thing is that fingers crossed, the boy is okay and he recovers because he's a very talented young player," he said. "All our thoughts go to the lad Clarke."

Clarke has featured 16 times in the Championship this season for Bielsa's side, and received his fourth start of the league season in the contest. He has scored two goals and added two assists for Leeds in the English second division.

The game was given 12 minutes of stoppage time and it was in the 101st minute that Kalvin Phillips scored the equaliser for Leeds. The result sees them back on top of the Championship with a one point lead over Norwich, who face Ipswich on Sunday.

They also extended their hold on an automatic promotion place over third-placed Sheffield United back to three points, matching the Blades' 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Friday.

Middlesbrough, sit in fourth, four points behind Sheffield United and six behind Norwich in second.