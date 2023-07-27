Get yourself to a match day experience at Elland Road

The Premier League season is into its home stretch, with just a handful of games left for teams at either end of the table. But if you still have the urge to pick up a ticket and catch a game, you can try your luck, and who better to catch for high-stakes drama than Leeds United?

This article contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links, we may earn a commission.

Barely a year on from the days of Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites are in serious danger of losing their top-flight status following a dramatic collapse in form in the wake of the Argentine’s exit. Though Jesse Marsch kept them up last season, the American was sacked in February, with successor Javi Gracia unable to stop the rot too.

Now, they have turned to former England manager Sam Allardyce, a living legend for his ability to cheat the drop, but with four games left and plenty of major foes to face, even that could be a bridge too far for the veteran in the Elland Road dugout?

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them during their run-in, as they look to finish their difficult campaign with the great escape? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Leeds play over the rest of the Premier League season.

Upcoming Leeds tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost at a close, there’s only a handful of games left to catch Leeds play at Elland Road. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Sat May 13 Newcastle United £30.00-£52.00 Sun May 28 Tottenham Hotspur £32.00-£52.00

Leeds matches at Elland Road

One of English football’s most storied clubs, a Premier League return for Leeds United was only realised in 2020 when they earned promotion back from the Championship after a lengthy absence.

That return to the top-flight came under the hand of Marcelo Bielsa, the former Argentina boss who became a cult folk hero in the city for his ethos and achievements in charge.

Victories have been harder to come by since his departure, but with a studded core of talent brought in over the subsequent year, there is no shortage of potential match-winning talent to find at Elland Road.

The ground itself has seen its fair share of big results over the years, and there will be big hopes Allardyce can deliver two more to keep the Whites from the drop once more with a late escape.

Leeds tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at Elland Road, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Leeds season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Leeds season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Elland Road during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Leeds matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

There are a range of categories and prices available for Leeds matchday tickets at Elland Road, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available.

Please note that Leeds categorise their matches according to demand and status. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on the opponent. We have listed the prices for Category A+ fixtures - the top-of-the-line games the club play.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand £52.00 £34.00 £24.00 £26.00 2 East Stand Upper Wings £45.00 £45.00 £45.00 £45.00 3 North and South Stands £45.00 £31.00 £21.00 £23.00 4 Family Stand £39.00 £31.00 £11.00 £23.00 5 West Stand (Away Fans) £30.00 £29.00 £24.00 £26.00

Leeds hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury match-day experience at Elland Road, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from,, including semi-formal hospitality suite options and private executive boxes, there’s something to cater for each and every need.

To find the best deals on Leeds's hospitality packages, TravelZoo offer a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. TravelZoo source the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to their partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Leeds tickets, with prices typically set at the start of the season for fixtures across domestic competition.

Children and young adults will pay less than full price however in certain areas, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Leeds Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Elland Road for Leeds matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

With the exception of the East Stand Upper Wings, which are sold at a flat rate, every other area of the ground offers lower pricing for juniors and concessions, which may help you find a more affordable option if you are attending with family or those eligible.

Below, you can see a stadium map of Elland Road and the varied sections you can select.

Getty Images

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The East Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The North and South Stands will get you closest to the net.

Important considerations for buying Leeds tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Leeds at Elland Road, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Leeds website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market like StubHub and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Leeds tickets without a membership?

In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Membership details are yet to be revealed for the 2023-24 season, but below are the prices for the 2022-23 campaign:

Adult

My Leeds Priority: £75

My Leeds Priority: £75 My Leeds+: £75

My Leeds+: £75 My Leeds: £50

Junior

My Leeds Priority: £45

My Leeds Priority: £45 My Leeds+: £45

My Leeds+: £45 My Leeds: £30

Leeds hospitality tickets & packages

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at Elland Road, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

Options start with varied hospitality lounge options and VIP Suites, including the Leeds Lounge, which celebrates the city’s rich sporting heritage alongside buffet-style food options and a prime East Stand seat.

Private boxes are also available, though there is a waiting list to pick up one, allowing you to enjoy your fixture of choice in intimate surroundings with your friends and guests.

When do Leeds hospitality tickets go on sale?

Though it varies package-to-package, Leeds hospitality options for Elland Road can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

You don’t have to make your plans months in advance too. Hospitality options for Leeds can be booked at short notice if still available, allowing you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Elland Road for a luxury experience.

Remember however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

FAQs

How can I buy Leeds season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Leeds United’s 2023-24 campaign, due to overwhelming demand.

You can however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Leeds away tickets

Away tickets are specifically reserved for Leeds season ticket holders, though if their allocation is not fully sold, they will be released to members afterwards.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Leeds United football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Leeds United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Leeds matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Leeds United tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Leeds tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Elland Road.

Second-hand resale sites such as stubhub.com may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Elland Road?

The best way to travel to Elland Road is by public transportation, with a number of special services operated from the city centre on match days.

The R2 operates from Sovereign Street to Elland Road from 90 minutes before the match starts, while the R3 operates from Thornbury Barracks and Pudsey Bus Station.

Please note regular bus services are suspended immediately before and after kick-off and full-time during matchdays around the stadium grounds.

Where can I stay around Elland Road?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Elland Road and across the Leeds area and wider West Yorkshire region.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Can I book a tour for Elland Road?

You can book a tour around Elland Road, but unlike other major Premier League stadia, the chances to do so are more rare. Tours are limited in number and tend to be restricted to the off-season.

There are currently no tours available for Elland Road, but keep an eye on the club’s social media channels to discover when they will next be offered to the public.