Leeds confirm new contract for manager Bielsa following Premier League promotion

The club, who begin their first English top-flight season for 16 years against champions Liverpool, have announced a new deal for their boss

have confirmed that manager Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club, following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 65-year-old masterminded Leeds' return to the top flight after a 16-year absence by winning the Championship last season, having almost gone up in his first year, only to lose in the play-off semi-final to .

Bielsa's deal expired at the end of 2019-20 but Leeds have been working hard to agree fresh terms with the Argentinian, who is considered one of the most influential coaches in the game.

The manager announced the new deal himself at his press conference on Thursday, ahead of their opening match against Premier League champions , and this has now been officially announced by Leeds.

The statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020-21 season.

"Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over at Elland Road in August 2018, the former and head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

"Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club’s centenary campaign.

"The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, which will get under way on Saturday, with an away trip to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool at 5:30pm."

Speaking on Thursday, Bielsa said: "I will be working the next season at Leeds United. Everything has been sorted and it's definite I will be here this season, but like with every negotiation, nothing is done until it's done."

Asked why there has been a delay in agreeing a new contract, Bielsa said: "It isn't of importance. I have been working 100 per cent since we were promoted. The club, the fans, the players, they all deserve to be playing in the Premier League."

While Bielsa’s own future at Leeds has been uncertain in recent weeks, the Elland Road club have been busy bringing in players. They have signed Spanish striker Rodrigo for a club record fee and secured the signature of German defender Robin Koch.