How to get Le Mans vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Mans take on Lens on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

The two sides last met competitively in Ligue 2 back in July 2019, when Lens claimed a 2-1 away victory at the Stade Marie-Marvingt. Their historical head-to-head record across the last five meetings is tightly contested, with two wins for Le Mans, two for Lens, and one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Mans vs Lens takes place at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans, with kick-off scheduled as part of the Ligue 1 fixture calendar.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 11:15 Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

Tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and RC Lens at the Stade Marie-Marvingt can be acquired through a few main methods:

Official Club Channels: Check the official ticket portals for Le Mans FC or RC Lens to purchase standard admission tickets directly from the clubs once public sales go live.

Secondary Ticketing Platforms: If standard tickets sell out or if you are looking for specific seating categories, ticket resale and comparison websites like StubHub list secondary market options for this fixture.

Box Office and Stadium Sales: Subject to availability closer to matchday, tickets may also be purchased directly through the stadium ticket office or physical box outlets at the venue.

How much do Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and Lens on September 13, 2026, vary depending on the platform, seating tier, and how early you purchase:

Primary Ticketing

Official Club Channels: Standard face-value tickets purchased directly through Le Mans FC or RC Lens typically range from € 15 to €60 depending on the seating tier and stand.

Stadium Box Office: Matchday tickets bought at the Stade Marie-Marvingt venue box office generally start around €15 to €45 , subject to availability.

Secondary Ticketing

Resale Platforms:S Secondary market listings and ticket comparison websites like StubHub typically start from €45 to €55 for entry-level seats, while prime seating categories can scale past €80 to €140+ depending on demand.

Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Lens Form

Le Mans have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Brest in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive game of the new season. Earlier in pre-season they beat Angers 2-3 away and Nantes 1-0, while a 0-1 defeat to Le Havre represented their only loss. Le Mans scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Lens have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on August 22, following their Trophée des Champions victory over Paris Saint-Germain on August 16. Lens also beat Villarreal 3-1 in pre-season, though defeats to Sunderland (0-2) and a goalless draw against Famalicão featured earlier in their build-up. Across those five matches, Lens scored nine goals and conceded five.

Le Mans vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Le Mans and Lens came in Ligue 2 on July 27, 2019, when Lens won 2-1 at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all of which were played in Ligue 2, Le Mans hold two wins to Lens' two, with one match ending level. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2019 encounter.