'Le Graet must resign!' - FFF president told to leave after Zidane remarks with stunning statement questioning his 'lucidity'

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet was told to step down by the National Ethics Council in a hostile statement on Tuesday.

Le Graet gave Deschamps extension

Then insulted France legend Zidane

Faces FFF review

WHAT HAPPENED? Le Graet said he "wouldn't even have picked up the phone" to interview Zidane, drawing widespread backlash that has continued even after he issued an apology. Extending Didier Deschamps' deal as manager also angered segments of the FFF, as L'Equipe reports he didn't properly consult some members of the federation beforehand.

Now, ahead of a dramatic meeting with the FFF's executive committee on Wednesday, the National Ethics Council of the FFF is publicly calling for Le Graet to step down.

WHAT THEY SAID: "President Le Graet made remarks which show that he has lost some of his lucidity," said Patrick Anton, the head of the council. "He is a man who is tired, who needs to move on."

The organisation added in a statement: "We call on the president of the federation to withdraw from his duties and therefore to resign. We are not going to spoil the good financial and sporting results of the FFF with a soap opera that is more a matter of the news page than of the football section."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Le Graet has been the FFF's president since 2011, and he previously served as the head of Ligue 1. But the 81-year-old's judgement has been questioned given his actions after France's loss to Argentina in the World Cup final.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE FFF? The organisation's executive meeting on Wednesday could be contentious, and it will help clarify whether Le Graet has a future at the FFF.