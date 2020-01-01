Laryea urges struggling Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Inter Milan

The retired footballer has a word of advice for his former team-mate who is out of favour under Antonio Conte

Former international Laryea Kingston believes Milan star and compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah still has a lot to offer despite his limited opportunities at the Italian outfit.

Asamoah has struggled to break into Antonio Conte’s set-up since hurting his knee last year and has since been in and out of training.

He has made just eight appearances in this season, prompting rumours about a likely transfer away this summer. His last outing was in a 0-0 draw with AS in December last year.

More teams

“For me, I think he still has years ahead of him. So far, he’s done very well for himself but he still has some years in him if he makes up his mind,” Kingston told Goal.

“My only problem is he’s not playing regular football now. That’s my only worry. But if he finds himself a club where he can play week in week out, trust me he still possesses a lot of qualities.

“He plays wing-back or left full-back but sometimes he goes up and you can see he has the eye for assists and sometimes he can also strike.

“It would be good for him to move to a team where he would be able to play in his comfortable position – No.10 or around the box. He can be great and get to the peak that he wants to be.”

Reportedly likely to join Turkish side at the end of the season, former ace Asamoah has over the past years shifted from playing as an attacking midfielder to being largely deployed on the left side of defence as a left-back or wing-back.

“For me, I think Kwadwo Asamoah is a No.10 player, behind the striker because that was where I saw him play from the beginning and he did very well,” Kingston, a team-mate of Asamoah for Ghana at the 2008 , opined.

Article continues below

“Even when he was with Udinese, he was playing in that position and was doing very well. But sometimes, as a player, if you go to a team and a coach puts you in another position, you have to be a little bit professional.

“No.10 is where he feels comfortable and when you ask him today, he will say the same thing.”

Asamoah, who has also been linked to , joined Inter from Udinese in summer 2018.