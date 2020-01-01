'When you think you’re playing well this is what happens' - Lampard questions Chelsea mentality after second straight loss

The Blues took a second-half lead at Molineux but left without a point following Pedro Neto's late winner

head coach Frank Lampard has taken aim at his players following their second straight Premier League defeat, suggesting they may have become complacent after a strong start to the campaign.

The Blues fell 1-0 to at the weekend and on Tuesday, they let a second-half lead slip away as Pedro Neto's injury-time goal gave Wolves a 2-1 comeback win over Lampard's side.

Chelsea took the lead just after half-time through Olivier Giroud before Daniel Podence found an equaliser for the home side midway through the second half.

As Chelsea pushed for a late winner, they were undone on the counterattack as Neto took advantage of space to beat Kurt Zouma and finish low past Edouard Mendy.

Lampard believes his side may have taken their foot off the gas following a strong run of form that saw them near the top of the table.

"Performance is what gives you results, and we had a long run of good performances but maybe the lads think we’re playing well, and when you think you’re playing well this is what happens," Lampard told Amazon.

"Maybe it’s for the players to think about the game while they’re resting. Think about tonight, think about . This is the Premier League and if you don’t perform, you lose games."

Lampard also lamented Chelsea's inability to get a result after they took a second-half lead, saying they left themselves too exposed as they chased more goals.

"At 1-0 we should see the game out," he said. "If you’re not playing that well, which we weren’t tonight, hang on to 1-0. Control the game. Don’t allow counterattacks, and we did."

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante also felt Chelsea were too open near the end of the match, as their pursuit of a late winner instead left them with no points at all.

"Always disappointed [to lose]. The first half was not so great," Kante said. "We were a goal ahead and could have managed the game. When they scored, we tried to win. By trying to win the game we conceded a counterattack.

"What happened in the last two games is not what we want."