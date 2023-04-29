Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal becomes Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga player with appearance against Real Betis

- Came on with 10 minutes remaining
- Almost scored shortly after his introduction
- First senior appearance for Blaugrana
WHAT HAPPENED? The 15-year-old made his long-awaited league debut for the Blaugrana, coming on in the 83rd minute of Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Betis. Yamal touched the ball 12 times and had a shot on goal in a lively showing. His introduction came a week after he was named in Xavi's matchday squad for the first time.
🏆 TOP STORY: Greenwood tells friends he's 'finished' at Man Utd
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Real Madrid sack Carlo Ancelotti?
🚨 MUST READ: What the hell happened to James Rodriguez?!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A dynamic winger, Yamal is the latest of a long line of promising talents to come out of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. The club accelerated him past the B team level after Xavi called the teenager up to training last September.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Yamal will hope to see the pitch more regularly as Barcelona close out the league title with their final six games of the campaign.