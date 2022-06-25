La Liga club Girona wants to let dogs attend matches

Four-legged friends could be on the way to the Catalan outfit after partnering with a pet-focused sponsor for the new campaign

Newly-promoted La Liga outfit Girona are conducting a study into whether it would be feasible for dogs to attend their matches alongside supporters.

The Catalan outfit sealed a return to the top tier last season after finishing sixth in the Segunda Division and embarking upon an impressive run through the play-offs to earn a spot back at the high table of Spanish football.

Now, following a sponsorship deal with pet food and care brand Gosbi for the upcoming campaign, club CEO Nacho Mas-Baga has laid out plans for them to become the first "pet-friendly" team in the world.

What have Girona been looking into?

"There are a series of state regulations on how to access a football stadium," Mas-Baga was quoted by Marca.

"But it is being studied whether it is possible to accommodate [dogs] in a specific space in the stadium.

"So that there can be a place for everyone and the stadium is a family space and thought, also, from the animal respect."

Why are Girona looking into animal attendance?

Much of the drive behind Girona's pet-friendly research comes after partnering with Gosbi as their new sponsor for the 2022-23 campaign, with their partnership intended to provide more than mere remuneration.

"it is not a purely commercial message," Mas-Baga added. "It goes further. They help us to give a message to make society aware of animal respect.

"It is a sponsorship that goes far beyond putting your brand and your logo on the Girona shirt."

