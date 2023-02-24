The MLS opening weekend clash between LA Galaxy and LAFC has been postponed due to safety concerns.

LA teams set to meet on opening day

Game postponed for safety reasons

Thunderstorms expected in area

WHAT HAPPENED? The Los Angeles teams were set to open the new season with an El Trafico derby at the BMO Stadium but the two teams will have to wait before they can get their 2023 campaigns underway.

WHY WAS IT CALLED OFF? The match has been postponed due to weather problems in California, as thunderstorms are expected in the LA area.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from MLS read: "Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and LAFC today announced that the 2023 MLS regular season match scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 25 between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed to a later date."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes as a big disappointment with both sides eager to get their 2023 campaign underway. It is unclear when El Trafico will be rescheduled.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE LA TEAMS: LAFC's next match is scheduled for March 4 when they will meet Portland Timbers, while LA Galaxy will take on Dallas FC on March 5.