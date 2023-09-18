Kylian Mbappe savagely trolled! Terem Moffi rinses PSG superstar on social media after France captain aimed 'nobody' jibe as he took issue with his shirtless celebration in dramatic Nice victory

Terem Moffi hit back at Kylian Mbappe on social media after the French star verbally berated him during PSG and Nice clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? During Nice and Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash on Friday, Mbappe was seen verbally berating opposition's Moffi after the player scored his second goal and the team's third and took off his shirt to celebrate. Mbappe was incensed by the celebration and reportedly called Moffi a 'Nobody.'

The Nigerian forward has now hit back as he posted a photograph of himself celebrating Nice's winning goal against PSG with a caption, "Mr. Nobody."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have now dropped four points from as many games in the Ligue 1 and are currently fifth on the points table.

WHAT NEXT? Luis Enrique's side will be next seen in action in the Champions League on Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund.