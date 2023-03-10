‘Would Kylian Mbappe be tempted by Chelsea? Anything is possible!’ - Blues urged by Florent Malouda to join transfer race for PSG superstar

Chelsea have been urged to join the race for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with Florent Malouda claiming that “anything is possible”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international committed to a new contract at Parc des Princes last year that is intended to keep him in his homeland until at least 2024. Mbappe has, however, seen PSG crash out of the Champions League this season and is once again being linked with a big-money move elsewhere – with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool reported to sit among his many suitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea star Malouda believes the Blues, despite their struggles in 2022-23, should be asking about his fellow countryman, telling DAZN Bet of what promises to be an intriguing transfer tussle: “I’d like to see Chelsea sign Kylian Mbappe, I think we should go for top players like Mbappe. Especially when I see the amount we spend on others. It depends on his will to come to the club, but we should go for top players like him and build a team around him. That would be my dream, to build a team around him with young players around him. He’s won a lot of trophies and he’s hungry for more, so this is the type of player Chelsea should look for.

“Would Mbappe be tempted by Chelsea? Anything is possible! To tempt a player like Mbappe, it’s about building a relationship. It’s about more than just preparing a big-money offer. Players are sensitive and they know a lot about football, so clubs need to develop relationships with football and if you do that, I think you can get players like Mbappe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea may be unable to offer the likes of Mbappe Champions League football in 2023-24 – unless they go on to win the competition this year – with Graham Potter’s side currently sat 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have spent heavily in the 2022-23 campaign, splashing out around £600 million ($719m) on fresh faces, but they are considered to still be in need of another goalscorer following failed experiments on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.