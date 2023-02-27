Kylian Mbappe running out of time to decide whether to extend PSG contract amid Real Madrid transfer links

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has four months to decide whether he wants to extend his deal until 2025 or potentially leave for free in 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe signed a flexible deal last summer that gave him a guaranteed two years with PSG, but could keep him in the French capital until 2025. However, the winger has to make a choice on whether to extend his deal by an extra year before the end of this campaign.

If he elects not to, Mbappe could leave the club on a free transfer in 2024, a decision certain to reignite Real Madrid's interest in the winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe shunned Madrid's interest last summer, and unexpectedly chose to commit his future to PSG, penning one of the biggest contracts in football history. However, there are sporadic reports that the forward is unhappy, with the player reportedly asking to leave in October.

WHAT THEY SAID? Mbappe claimed that reports of his transfer request last were entirely false, saying: "I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game.

"We were stunned when we found out. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The PSG star has to decide whether to extend his contract for another year. If he doesn't, a summer 2024 exit is possible.