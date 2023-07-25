Kylian Mbappe told he has 'every right' to run down PSG contract by Fifpro as transfer talk rages

Kylian Mbappe has been reassured that he has “every right” to run down his Paris Saint-Germain contract and leave for free next year.

Mbappe in transfer battle with PSG

Must extend contract or be sold

Has backing of players' union

WHAT HAPPENED? Fifpro, the international players' union, has spoken out in support of the striker amid his fallout with PSG, who have sidelined him because of his refusal to extend his contract. Mbappe has been told he must sign a new contract or else he will be sold, but Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says he is within his rights to see out the last year of his deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He has every right to honour and play out the remainder of his contract and then take a decision on who he wants to play and work for,” Baer-Hoffmann told The Times. “This is the essence of the Bosman ruling and the freedom won by players — establishing free agency at the end of the contract. Many players are often criticised by clubs and fans for wanting to leave their club during a contract, pushing for a transfer. Now a top player actually honours his commitment and he gets pressured for it."

He added: “Both sides - PSG and Kylian Mbappe - agreed to this two-year extension. Both sides knew that they would find themselves in this position within months of signing the contract. Kylian Mbappe has said that he is committed to fulfil his contract, has played hard and very well since then.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old was left out of PSG's squad for their pre-season tour this summer and risks being sidelined by the club this season. Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him, but it has been reported that the Spanish giants would rather complete a deal when he becomes a free agent next summer rather than pay for him this time around.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The attacker will hope to be back in the PSG squad before the new season starts or have found a new club.