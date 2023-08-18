'Perfect' Kylian Mbappe is back! PSG superstar to return to squad for Toulouse game after being exiled & put up for sale as saga ends... for now

Luis Enrique confirmed that "perfect" Kylian Mbappe will be back in the PSG squad for the Toulouse game as his exile is brought to an end.

Mbappe set to return to PSG squad

Was left out for the opener against Lorient

Enrique hails him as "perfect"

WHAT HAPPENED? A lot can change within a week. Before Paris Saint-Germain's league opener against Lorient, the French superstar was still training with an exiled group of teammates called the 'bomb squad', and Enrique fired a warning that the "club is above everything". Since then, the team management has come to an understanding with Mbappe, "following very constructive, positive talks" and the former Monaco star has been reintegrated back into the squad.

Enrique's message has also undergone a significant change as the Spanish tactician now hailed him for being "perfect" and assured that he will be back in action over the weekend against Toulouse.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kylian is perfect from what I saw in training. He has a lot of desire and comes with a good state of mind. He is a world-class player and I am very happy," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the club and the player have found an amicable solution for the time being, Mbappe has not yet committed to an extension with PSG. While there have been reports that the extension might take place with a clause guaranteeing that he can be sold in 2024, it has also been mooted that the player will not extend but instead give up the massive loyalty bonus that he is entitled to so that he can walk away for free next summer.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? After missing the bulk of the pre-season with the first-team squad, it remains to be seen if Mbappe is indeed in "perfect" shape when he takes the pitch against Toulouse on Saturday evening.