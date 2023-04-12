'I'm a Parisian!' - Kylian Mbappe pledges future to PSG amid persistent transfer rumours linking him to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe made it clear he has no plans to abandon Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid last summer

But first year in new contract filled with drama

Still wants to stay at PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe gave a no-nonsense answer committing to the team when asked about whether he would think about leaving PSG in a tumultuous moment for the club. He wants to bring a Champions League trophy back to his home country.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The next step? Winning the Champions League," Mbappe told France 3. "I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has reportedly feuded with team-mates in the dressing room this year as jockeys for a greater leadership role, though he's far from the only figure to be drawn into drama at the Parc des Princes. PSG are already out of this season's Champions League and are expected to fire head coach Christophe Galtier after the campaign as a result.

With Lionel Messi and Neymar potentially leaving this summer, Mbappe's decision to remain at the club is an important boost. He's continued to be linked to Real Madrid despite turning down Los Blancos for a new PSG contract last summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward could feature on Saturday against Lens in a clash of Ligue 1's top two teams.