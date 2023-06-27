Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool is on?! £258m transfer claim made as PSG are left fuming by forward's contract decision

Liverpool may have emerged as shock contenders to sign Kylian Mbappe, with a £258 million ($329m) transfer claim being made by a FIFA agent.

French star won't extend contract

PSG may be forced to sell this summer

Reds join Real in recruitment race

WHAT HAPPENED? Marco Kirdemir says the Reds are willing to invest around €300m in a deal for World Cup winner Mbappe. His future is up in the air once again after informing Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be triggering an extension clause in his contract through to 2025. That decision has angered those at Parc des Princes, with a summer sale now seemingly on the cards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kirdemir has told Marca: “There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kirdemir recently spoke with Qatari executives regarding Mbappe’s situation at PSG, with officials there “very angry” as they were “confident that he was going to renew”. That is no longer the case and the Ligue 1 champions are aware that they will have to listen to offers before the 24-year-old forward begins to edge towards free agency in 2024.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid, who have been long-standing suitors, were expected to lead the chase for Mbappe – with talk of more big-money bids from Santiago Bernabeu doing the rounds – but it may be that the likes of Liverpool join the hunt, with the France international having admitted to being an admirer of the Reds in the recent past.