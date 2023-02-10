'Kylian Mbappe was the hardest test' - Matty Cash discusses facing PSG striker and Lionel Messi at World Cup 2022

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash has revealed what it was like to come up against Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi while at the World Cup with Poland.

WHAT HAPPENED? The recently declared Poland international featured in his first major international tournament in Qatar, and wasn't exactly given the easiest of starts. Cash came up against Messi in the group stage in a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on matchday three, but the 25-year-old feels that his torrid time with Mbappe in the last 16 - which ended in a 3-1 defeat - was the more difficult of experiences.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A few days leading up to the France game, we watched videos of [Mbappe] and he was lightning," Cash told LadBible. "[On] the day of the game, I just sat in my room and watched clips of him. How am I going to stop him? And we had a good battle, I think. One vs. one, I think there were a few times he got around me and then a few where I won it off him. Messi was the other side of the pitch so I'd say Mbappe [was the harder challenge]. I think Messi's quality speaks for itself. His way to pass, the way he controls the ball. But I think for me, Mbappe was the hardest test."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Cash spoke highly of both Messi and Mbappe - and ended up taking home their shirts - he also pointed out the importance of his World Cup winning Aston Villa team-mate Emiliano Martinez, stating: "[He's] definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. I'd say he is probably [the best]. He's obviously [had a] major impact on [Argentina] winning the World Cup. I think he's up there with the best in the world."

WHAT NEXT FOR CASH? Villa's run of four league games unbeaten came to an end after a 4-2 loss to Leicester last weekend, and Unai Emery's side will try and bounce back against Manchester City on Sunday.