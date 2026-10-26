Century King! Mbappe hits 100 Real Madrid goals with deadly double to sink Barcelona

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kylian Mbappe reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid during a match-winning performance against Barcelona. The French forward insisted that squad unity mattered more than his personal benchmark.

Advertisement

Mbappe hits century milestone in 116th appearance

Kylian Mbappe etched his name further into Real Madrid history by scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The French striker reached 100 goals for Los Blancos in just his 116th appearance for the club.

His century of goals includes 67 in La Liga, 25 in the Champions League, 4 in the Copa del Rey, 2 in the Club World Cup, 1 in the UEFA Super Cup, and 1 in the Spanish Super Cup.

Mbappe opened the scoring via a deflected thigh effort before turning in Eduardo Camavinga's late assist.

Striker puts team victory above personal benchmark

Despite reaching three figures in record time, Mbappe remained completely focused on collective achievement post-match. "I'm very happy, everyone knows I like to score goals and help the team with that," Mbappe stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"But I think today this is just a detail, because the most important thing is the team’s victory and how we win as a group."

Related Topics

"This victory will give the group a lot of confidence and there will be many more goals, so it’s not that important," he added.

Frenchman calls for absolute team unity in title pursuit

Reflecting on the demands of playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe urged his team-mates to maintain their high standards. "We knew we had to play like men, but also as a team," Mbappe emphasized.

Advertisement

"If we want to achieve things this year, we have to do them as a group... when you see the players we have here, anyone who says there isn't quality is a liar."

"In the end, winning and still being in the title race is very important for us," he noted.

Advertisement

Real Madrid striker sets sights on La Liga crown

Having won two Pichichi Trophies and a Golden Boot since arriving in Madrid, Mbappe continues to anchor Los Blancos' attack.

The Frenchman has already netted 14 goals across all competitions this season.

Advertisement

Mbappe and Real Madrid turn their attention to next Sunday's away fixture against Santander.