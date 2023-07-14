Kyle Walker stuns Man City as he agrees to join Bayern Munich in shock transfer U-turn

Kyle Walker has reportedly agreed to join German champions Bayern Munich after it appeared likely he would sign a new deal at Manchester City.

Walker was keen to stay in Manchester

Has now said 'yes' to Bayern

German club seeking agreement with City

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have been chasing the England international for some time, but last month Walker appeared to dismiss the rumours by expressing a desire to stay at Manchester City and entering into new contract talks with the club. Now, though, he appears to have changed his mind, with Sky Sport Germany reporting that the 33-year-old has "reached a verbal agreement with the club" and is ready to sign for Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining from Spurs in 2017, Kyle Walker has played a massive part in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side, winning five league titles and most recently a long-awaited Champions League trophy. However, it seems as though he's ready for a fresh challenge, and the rumoured £15m ($19m) move to Bayern could be the perfect opportunity for him to secure a guaranteed starting XI place (with last season's 27 league appearances perhaps not satisfying the experienced right-back).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Walker's potential move to Bayern could open up a pathway for France right-back Benjamin Pavard to head out the door. According to reports, he's a target for multiple clubs including Manchester United, with Bayern placing a price tag of £27m ($33m) on the 27-year-old French international.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? Walker's destination will now come down to whether Bayern can agree a transfer fee with City, although the England international's desire to leave - which will not be lost on Pep Guardiola - appears obvious.