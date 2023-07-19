Kyle Walker wants out! England defender tells Pep Guardiola and Manchester City that he wants to join Bayern Munich this summer

Kyle Walker has reportedly told Manchester City that he wants to join Bayern Munich this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Germany, England international Walker has communicated to City boss Pep Guardiola that he is keen to move to the Bundesliga giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker's future has been uncertain for a few weeks now following reports that he wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium. The 33-year-old is said to have been in contact with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel about making the switch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is no agreement between the clubs yet, although an offer is anticipated soon. It was reported last week that Walker had verbally agreed to join the Bundesliga champions on a deal until 2025 with the option of a further year.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? Walker is currently on his way to Japan with his City team-mates for a pre-season tour, but that shouldn't be a problem as both clubs were ready for this situation to unfold. City may enter the market for a new right-back, with Bayern's Benjamin Pavard an option.