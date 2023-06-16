Bayern Munich are interested in signing Kyle Walker from Manchester City this summer and are expected to complete a deal for the right-back.

Bayern interested in shock swoop

Walker expected to leave City

Benched for Champions League final

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are said to be keeping a close eye on Walker's situation at City, and The Athletic has reported that there is an expectation the deal will go through. The right-back joined City from Tottenham in 2017 and has gone on to make 254 appearances for the club. He has won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, and two FA Cups - but he was on the bench for the Champions League final against Inter Milan as City completed the treble.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal is not complete but the fee and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as he has just a year left on his contract. Bayern and City did business in the January transfer window, as Joao Cancelo was allowed to move to Munich on loan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The England international turned 33 in May, and he is said to be unhappy with his playing time this season. In addition to being on the bench for the Champions League final, he made a mere three starts throughout the competition and was handed just 22 starts in the league.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? City kick off their pre-season, ironically enough, against Bayern on July 26 in Japan.